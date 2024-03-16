Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.52

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 1087890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krispy Kreme

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 196.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 531.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 182,771 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

