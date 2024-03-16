Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.5 %

LVS stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

