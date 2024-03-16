Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC opened at $75.65 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

