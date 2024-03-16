Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.92.

LEGN opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,453,000 after buying an additional 3,828,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,808,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $62,614,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

