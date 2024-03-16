Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lemonade Price Performance

NYSE LMND opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. Lemonade’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lemonade by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

