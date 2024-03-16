Leona Murphy Purchases 11,070 Shares of Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Stock

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider Leona Murphy purchased 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.55 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,298.50 ($26,025.50).

Helia Group Price Performance

Helia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the loan mortgage insurance business primarily in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.