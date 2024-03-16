LGI Limited (ASX:LGI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

LGI Limited (ASX:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from LGI’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
LGI Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jessica North 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. Corporate insiders own 61.94% of the company’s stock.
About LGI
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LGI
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.