Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,559 shares of company stock worth $841,475 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

