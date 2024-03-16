Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Insider James Boyle Buys 90,533 Shares of Stock

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) insider James Boyle purchased 90,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.23 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of A$382,954.59 ($253,612.31).

Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.15.

About Liberty Financial Group

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor vehicle, commercial, and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF) lending services; unsecured and secured personal loans; business, commercial, lease income, residential and commercial SMSF loans, and business lines of credit; and commercial property, home, and car loans.

