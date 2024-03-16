Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Insider James Boyle Buys 90,533 Shares of Stock

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) insider James Boyle purchased 90,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.23 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of A$382,954.59 ($253,612.31).
Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.15.
About Liberty Financial Group
