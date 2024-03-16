LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RAMP. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -150.50 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 12,017.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

