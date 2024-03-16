LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Stock Price Up 20%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates.

