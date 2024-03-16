Louise Beardmore Purchases 14 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore bought 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,051 ($13.47) per share, for a total transaction of £147.14 ($188.52).

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Louise Beardmore acquired 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,051 ($13.47) per share, for a total transaction of £178.67 ($228.92).

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,058.50 ($13.56) on Friday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 896.76 ($11.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.60). The firm has a market cap of £7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,040.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,033.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

