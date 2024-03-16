Lynch & Associates IN Acquires New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $346.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $347.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.