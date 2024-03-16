Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 292,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

