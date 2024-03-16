Lynch & Associates IN Invests $248,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $878.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $238.94 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $706.74 and its 200 day moving average is $546.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

