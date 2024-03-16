Lynch & Associates IN Invests $248,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $238.94 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.