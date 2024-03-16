Lynch & Associates IN Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 324.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

