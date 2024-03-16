MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of MEGI opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

Insider Activity at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

In related news, Director Jacques P. Perold bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jacques P. Perold acquired 2,700 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $36,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,678 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $165,321.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,412,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,582,299.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,837 shares of company stock valued at $446,297.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the second quarter worth $214,000.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

