MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of MEGI opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.
Insider Activity at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
In related news, Director Jacques P. Perold bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jacques P. Perold acquired 2,700 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $36,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,678 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $165,321.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,412,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,582,299.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,837 shares of company stock valued at $446,297.
Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.