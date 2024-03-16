Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 38730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Mammoth Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.58.
Mammoth Resources Company Profile
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
