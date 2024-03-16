Mantle (MNT) Price Hits $0.87

Mantle (MNT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Mantle has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Mantle has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $162.81 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,231,662,126.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.86342658 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $336,042,716.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

