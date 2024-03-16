Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.70

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.70 and traded as high as C$32.75. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$32.74, with a volume of 5,348,663 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered Manulife Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.80.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6910936 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

