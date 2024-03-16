Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CART. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 98,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $3,370,224.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 283,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,714,893.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares in the company, valued at $20,687,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 98,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $3,370,224.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 283,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,714,893.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 876,692 shares worth $23,769,172. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter worth approximately $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $78,674,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

