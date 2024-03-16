Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,979,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,523.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,459.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,446.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

