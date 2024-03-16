Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,889 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 3.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $145,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,580 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.34. 2,766,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,369. The company has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $153.20 and a one year high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.72%.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

