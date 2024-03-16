MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MXCT opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a market cap of $448.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.36.

In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

