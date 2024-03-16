McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,071,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.42 and its 200-day moving average is $280.86. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

