McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 885,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 1.7 %

MUX stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.46. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in McEwen Mining by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McEwen Mining by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

