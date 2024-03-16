Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

MLCO opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

