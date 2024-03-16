Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $484.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.64 and a 1 year high of $523.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.45.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total transaction of $38,370,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

