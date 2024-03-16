Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total value of $9,638,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $7.73 on Friday, hitting $484.10. 29,153,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,142,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.64 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

