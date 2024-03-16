Metro (ETR:B4B3) Shares Down 1.7%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €5.70 ($6.26) and last traded at €5.75 ($6.32). 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.85 ($6.43).

Metro Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.63.

About Metro

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

