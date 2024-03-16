Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Christian Magloth Sells 400 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,324.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,221.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,145.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,743,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,688,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

