Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,324.45 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,221.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,145.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

