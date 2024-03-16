MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Up 4.7%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.60. 488,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 505,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 10.39% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

