Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 1095115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

