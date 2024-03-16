Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.25

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

