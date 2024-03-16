Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Materials stock remained flat at C$17.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.19. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52 week low of C$17.39 and a 52 week high of C$17.39.

Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

