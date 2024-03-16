Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Materials stock remained flat at C$17.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.19. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52 week low of C$17.39 and a 52 week high of C$17.39.
Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Materials
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.