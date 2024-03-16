Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading 2.8% Higher

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.43 and last traded at $85.25. 377,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 971,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.