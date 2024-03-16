Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Update

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 14th total of 56,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Molecular Templates Stock Down 0.4 %

Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

