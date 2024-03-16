Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $160.31

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.31 and traded as high as $173.75. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $173.75, with a volume of 321 shares trading hands.
Monarch Cement Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.62.
About Monarch Cement
The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
