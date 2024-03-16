Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $152.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

