Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $152.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $8.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
