Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 14th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MLEC opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Moolec Science has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Research analysts predict that Moolec Science will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Moolec Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Moolec Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

