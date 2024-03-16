Moonbeam Trading Up 15.7% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $486.23 million and approximately $24.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00084481 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00018309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,110,197,288 coins and its circulating supply is 847,429,283 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.