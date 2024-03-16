Morses Club (LON:MCL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Morses Club shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,542,035 shares.
Morses Club Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £282,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Morses Club Company Profile
Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.
