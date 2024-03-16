M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 218.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 217.0% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $130.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

