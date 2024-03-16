Multibit One Day Volume Tops $26.45 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. Multibit has a market cap of $97.98 million and $26.45 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multibit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Multibit has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.10600454 USD and is down -8.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $23,246,507.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

