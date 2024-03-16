Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Up 2.9%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.26. 14,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 56,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It also offers lithium iron phosphate cathode materials for automotive and non-automotive applications. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

