NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.69. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NanoViricides Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

