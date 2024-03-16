NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.69. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
