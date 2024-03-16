Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NDAQ stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

