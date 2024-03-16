National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dollarama Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.87. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DOL. Stifel Canada lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.82.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$105.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$75.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.79. The firm has a market cap of C$29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total transaction of C$488,377.66. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

